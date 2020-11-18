66°
Police: Missing Baton Rouge woman located safe, unharmed

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say a woman who was earlier reported missing has been found.

Police say 62-year-old Brenda Ross has been found safe and unharmed. 

Ross had been reported missing early Wednesday morning and was located within hours.

She's since been brought home safely.   

