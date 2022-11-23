Police: 21-year-old man shot and killed his father Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a man found shot in the head in a neighborhood off South Harrell's Ferry Road on Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Wednesday that Adam Carter, 21, shot and killed his father, 64-year-old Ronnie Carter around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive off South Harrell's Ferry Road.

Adam Carter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of manslaughter, according to police.

This is a developing story.