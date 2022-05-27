Police: Man broke into Baton Rouge business, tried to rape dog

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who seemingly crept his way onto a business's property and tried to sexually abuse an animal.

Baton Rouge authorities released photos captured on surveillance cameras at the business, located on Cedarcrest Avenue, May 20. Those pictures show a nude man chasing a dog through the business's fenced-in lot.

Police posted photos of the attacker on social media Friday, later saying that detectives had identified the man.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact authorities at (344-)344-7867.