Police make more arrests in attack on Baton Rouge school bus driver; mom eluded officers for weeks

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a mother who spent roughly two weeks on the run after she was caught on camera attacking her child's school bus driver.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Brittany Banks, 34, on Tuesday. It comes more than a week after police arrested her two daughters, ages 13 and 18, in the same attack.

Police initially reported that Banks had agreed to turn herself in within days of the crime, which happened April 25. She instead refused to surrender to police for weeks, even after both of her daughters were taken into custody.

Banks has an extensive criminal history including charges for aggravated battery, simple assault, public intimidation, theft and forgery, along with drug counts linked to oxycodone and MDMA (ecstasy).

Tuesday, she was said to be charged with battery of a school bus driver, second-degree battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her boyfriend, Edward Humphrey, was also booked for accessories after the fact.