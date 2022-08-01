76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police looking for man who left fatal traffic accident on North St. Monday morning

1 hour 28 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, August 01 2022 Aug 1, 2022 August 01, 2022 8:08 PM August 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a driver who left the scene of a fatal accident on North Street shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 54-year-old Debra Marshall was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital where she later died. 

Officers said the other driver, described as a black male, ditched his 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck at the scene of the accident and ran away on foot. 

Anyone with information about the driver's identity should call (225) 389-2000. 

