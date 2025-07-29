Police looking for information on fatal June hit-and-run on Anselmo Lane in Baton Rouge

96°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for information connected to a fatal hit-and-run on Anselmo Lane in June.

Detectives said they believe that on June 8, around 9:30 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian in the roadway while driving westbound on Anselmo Lane towards Essen Lane.

After the crash, the driver was seen removing the bumper from the vehicle and fleeing Eastbound on Anselmo Lane towards Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Detectives said the vehicle is a silver or grey sedan with front-end damage.

