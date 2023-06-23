88°
Police looking for burglars who stole ATM using a truck
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two burglars who broke the windows of a convenience store and ripped out an ATM using their truck Thursday morning.
The break-in and burglary happened at Miller's Mart, a convenience store located on the corner of Happywoods Road and Club Deluxe Road.
According to the footage provided by the police, the two burglars kicked the window to the store and wrapped a chain attached to their truck around the store's ATM. After several attempts, they ripped out the top of the ATM.
Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2036 or call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
