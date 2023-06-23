88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for burglars who stole ATM using a truck

2 hours 37 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 4:45 PM June 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two burglars who broke the windows of a convenience store and ripped out an ATM using their truck Thursday morning.

The break-in and burglary happened at Miller's Mart, a convenience store located on the corner of Happywoods Road and Club Deluxe Road.

According to the footage provided by the police, the two burglars kicked the window to the store and wrapped a chain attached to their truck around the store's ATM. After several attempts, they ripped out the top of the ATM.

Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2036 or call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days