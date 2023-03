Police looking for Baker woman last seen March 5

BAKER - Police are searching for a middle-age woman last seen when she was going outside to smoke March 5.

According to family members, 57-year-old Anna Ellis went missing March 5 around 11 p.m. Family told police Ellis suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Ellis' whereabouts should call (225) 775-6000.