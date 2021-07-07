77°
Police: Kilbourne woman, two teens killed when car runs stop sign, collides with pickup
KILBOURNE, La. (AP) — A driver and two teenage passengers died when their subcompact car ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
Neither Rhona N. Sanders, 35, of Kilbourne nor her 14- and 15-year-old passengers were using their seat belts when the accident occurred Monday night, Trooper Michael Reichardt said.
Three other passengers in Sanders’ 2018 Nissan Versa were injured. The other driver, in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, was not hurt, a news release said.
Sanders’ car was entering the highway from a side road when the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday on Louisiana Highway 17 north of Kilbourne, police said.
