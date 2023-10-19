Police issue arrest warrant for woman who robbed bank on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Police identified a woman suspected of robbing a Chase Bank on Highland Road late Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jazmine Johnnie, 22, robbed about $3,500 from the bank after threatening tellers with a bomb in her purse and saying her boyfriend had an AK-47. She demanded $45,000 in cash with a handwritten note but left after the tellers said they did not have any money left in their drawer. Johnnie left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.

The day before, Monday, October 11, Johnnie requested $40,000 from the bank for a trailer. The bank advised her that they do not keep that amount of money on hand and recommended a cashier's check, which she declined before stating she'd return the next day.

Detectives were able to find fingerprints on the note that matched Johnnie.

Johnnie is about 5'2", 165 pounds with dark eyes, brown hair, and a butterfly tattoo on the side of her neck. She is wanted for one count of first-degree robbery and one count of terrorizing.