72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating theft of officer's car with gun inside
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a car theft in the Glen Oaks area and said an officer's personal vehicle, possibly containing a gun and police jacket, may have been stolen.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft happened near a home on Forest Park Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downtown business owner impressed with influx from first Mardi Gras weekend
-
DOTD in first step of 5 phase I-10 widening project
-
BRPD waiting on equipment, police units caught up in supply chain issues
-
DOTD in first step of 5 phase I-10 widening project
-
Explosion reported at oil refinery in St. John Parish
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...