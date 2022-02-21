72°
Police investigating theft of officer's car with gun inside

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a car theft in the Glen Oaks area and said an officer's personal vehicle, possibly containing a gun and police jacket, may have been stolen.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft happened near a home on Forest Park Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

