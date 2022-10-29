74°
Police investigating reported shooting near Choctaw Drive

Saturday, October 29 2022
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured along Choctaw Drive and 38th Street.

Reports say the victim appears to have non-life threatening injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

