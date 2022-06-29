81°
Police investigating reported gunfire outside Hooters in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shopping center near I-10 after gunshots were reported in the parking lot Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Hooters on Corporate Boulevard. According to police, it appeared no one was hurt.
Officers did not immediately say what led to the gunfire, but witnesses reported seeing a confrontation in the parking lot moments before shots were heard.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
