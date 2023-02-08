73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town

17 hours 30 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, February 07 2023 Feb 7, 2023 February 07, 2023 4:26 PM February 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district.

The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

The woman was not seriously hurt.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days