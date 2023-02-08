Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district.

The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

This is a developing story.