72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district.
The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The woman was not seriously hurt.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Landry takes aim at 'sexually-explicit' library books he says minors should not...
-
Charger towed away after accused stunt driver's arrest
-
Horse left to die on Southern University campus
-
East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control waiting for bids on...
-
Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish,...