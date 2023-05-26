86°
Police investigating late-night double shooting on North Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot while sitting in a car on North Street late Thursday night.
The shooting happened after midnight on North Street near North 31st Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both victims were sitting in a car near the intersection.
One of the victims was said to be in critical condition.
No other details on the shooting were made available by police.
