86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating late-night double shooting on North Street

1 hour 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, May 26 2023 May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 12:18 PM May 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot while sitting in a car on North Street late Thursday night.

The shooting happened after midnight on North Street near North 31st Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both victims were sitting in a car near the intersection.

One of the victims was said to be in critical condition.

Trending News

No other details on the shooting were made available by police. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days