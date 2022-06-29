Police investigating gunfire at Corporate Boulevard shopping center

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shopping center near I-10 after gunshots were reported in the parking lot Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire was initially reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Hooters on Corporate Boulevard. According to police, it appeared no one was hurt.

Photos showed police setting up crime scene tape outside the Firehouse Subs at that same shopping center.

Officers did not immediately say what led to the gunfire, but witnesses reported seeing a confrontation in the parking lot moments before shots were heard.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.