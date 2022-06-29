89°
Police investigating gunfire at Corporate Boulevard shopping center

4 hours 14 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, June 29 2022 Jun 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 8:17 AM June 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shopping center near I-10 after gunshots were reported in the parking lot Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire was initially reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Hooters on Corporate Boulevard. According to police, it appeared no one was hurt.

Photos showed police setting up crime scene tape outside the Firehouse Subs at that same shopping center.

Officers did not immediately say what led to the gunfire, but witnesses reported seeing a confrontation in the parking lot moments before shots were heard. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

