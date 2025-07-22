95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating fatal shooting of 26-year-old Monday night

2 hours 56 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, July 22 2025 Jul 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 11:17 AM July 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that happened Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found 26-year-old Keion Johnson dead on the 200 block of North 13th Street, between Convention and Florida, around 7:30 p.m..

There was no known suspect or motive. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days