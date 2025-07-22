95°
Police investigating fatal shooting of 26-year-old Monday night
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that happened Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found 26-year-old Keion Johnson dead on the 200 block of North 13th Street, between Convention and Florida, around 7:30 p.m..
There was no known suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
