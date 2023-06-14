82°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal shooting at North Sherwood Forest BREC park
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the North Sherwood Forest BREC park that happened Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was found dead at the park near the corner of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Big Bend Avenue around 7:20 p.m.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Preventative vet care in East Baton Rouge Parish now more affordable under...
-
Louisiana joins 40 other states tracking rape kits
-
Still rebuilding after 2022 fire, Baton Rouge church targeted by arsonist Wednesday...
-
La. lawmakers confirm State Police commissioner who settled federal racism complaint at...
-
Police make arrest after victim caught shooting on video; suspect booked for...