Police investigating fatal shooting at North Sherwood Forest BREC park

3 hours 4 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, June 14 2023 Jun 14, 2023 June 14, 2023 8:01 PM June 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the North Sherwood Forest BREC park that happened Wednesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was found dead at the park near the corner of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Big Bend Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

No more information was immediately available. 

