Police investigating fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after a crash that happened on I-10 early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on I-10 westbound near South Acadian Thruway. Officers said an Acura was driving eastbound on the westbound side and collided with an oncoming Hyundai driving the right way.

The driver of the Acura, later identified as 25-year-old Robert Suy Suy, died from his injuries on the scene.

Three passengers in the Acura as well as the driver of the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.