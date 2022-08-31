75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning

1 hour 26 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022 Aug 31, 2022 August 31, 2022 5:17 AM August 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting early Wednesday morning allegedly left two people injured on North Foster Drive, officials say.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded near Winbourne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting that is "believed to involve two victims."

The victims' injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days