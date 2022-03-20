75°
Police investigating armed robbery, shooting that left one injured in Morgan City
MORGAN CITY - A man was wounded by gunfire during an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
The Morgan City Police Department said officers responded to a reported armed robbery around 5 a.m. Sunday on Egle Street.
Upon arrival, police found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition was not reported.
No more information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact detectives at 985-380-4605.
