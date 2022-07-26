78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating armed robbery at Subway in Walker

50 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, July 26 2022 Jul 26, 2022 July 26, 2022 8:13 PM July 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WALKER - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night at a Subway restaurant in Walker. 

The Walker Police Department said the robbery happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Subway on Florida Boulevard. 

Officials said there were no injuries. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days