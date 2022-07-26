78°
Police investigating armed robbery at Subway in Walker
WALKER - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night at a Subway restaurant in Walker.
The Walker Police Department said the robbery happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Subway on Florida Boulevard.
Officials said there were no injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
