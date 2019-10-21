Police investigate weekend holdup at at Florida Blvd. drugstore

BATON ROUGE - A drugstore at a busy intersection was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, police said.

A man went into Walgreens at the corner of Florida and North Sherwood Forest boulevards around 8 p.m. Saturday, pulled a gun and demanded money. He got it and ran to a car that appeared to have a driver waiting, police said.

The suspect that entered the business is described as a black male around 6’3”, 20-30 year old wearing navy blue pants, a blue jacket with gray sleeves and hood and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.