Police investigate possible overnight shooting

1 decade 2 years 4 months ago Monday, June 10 2013 Jun 10, 2013 June 10, 2013 6:41 AM June 10, 2013 in News
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - An investigation is underway after an overnight incident near Brightside Ln.

Police responded to a home in the Lake Beau Pre' neighborhood, off of River Rd., just after midnight.

The incident took place at a home in the 3900 block of Northshore Ave.

Police have not released any information into what happened, but neighbors told News 2 that shots were fired.

The coroner was also called out to the scene.

News 2 will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.

