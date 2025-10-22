80°
Police investigate possible overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - An investigation is underway after an overnight incident near Brightside Ln.
Police responded to a home in the Lake Beau Pre' neighborhood, off of River Rd., just after midnight.
The incident took place at a home in the 3900 block of Northshore Ave.
Police have not released any information into what happened, but neighbors told News 2 that shots were fired.
The coroner was also called out to the scene.
News 2 will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.
