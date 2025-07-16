93°
Police identify man shot and killed on porch of Highland Road home Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man shot and killed in a shooting that happened on Highland Road Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the corner of Highland Road and East Buchanan Street. Michael Anderson, 67, was shot while on the porch of a residence there.
Anderson was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately identify a suspect or motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
