Police identify man shot and killed on porch of Highland Road home Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man shot and killed in a shooting that happened on Highland Road Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the corner of Highland Road and East Buchanan Street. Michael Anderson, 67, was shot while on the porch of a residence there.

Anderson was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately identify a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.