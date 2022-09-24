95°
Police identify man killed after being hit by pickup truck in Denham Springs Saturday morning

Saturday, September 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Livingston Parish Saturday morning.

The Denham Springs Police Department said they were notified about a pedestrian-involved crash on US 190 near South Woodcrest Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m.

Investigators said 36-year-old Thomas Rocha of Denham Springs was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was struck by a pickup truck driving in the same lane.

Rocha was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver wasn't injured in the crash.

Police say the driver took a breath test and was not believed to be impaired, but toxicology samples were taken from both Rocha and the driver as part of an ongoing investigation.

