Police identify man found dead in hotel Sunday after reported shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Baton Rouge hotel over the weekend.
Authorities were called to a reported shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Plaza Americana Drive. Monday, police identified the man killed as 36-year-old Jody Arcediano.
His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
There are no known suspects at this time.
No further information was provided.
