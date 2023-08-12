Police found house ransacked, cars missing while investigating homeowner's death Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Police found a man's house pilfered and his vehicles missing while investigating his death late Thursday afternoon, but investigators are still unsure how he died.

The Baton Rouge Police Department first arrived at the home on Carter Avenue, just off Old Hammond Highway, before 5 p.m. Thursday. Inside they found the homeowner, 43-year-old James Greer, dead and noticed that his belongings had been rummaged through.

Crime scene tape was left behind at the front door of the home, located just east of Towne Center.

A search warrant obtained by WBRZ on Friday said that both of Greer's cars were missing and that BRPD had opened a criminal investigation. The documents suggest that someone could face charges including theft, burglary and access device fraud, a crime typically associated with illegally using a credit card.

The coroner's office said Friday that Greer did not have any fatal physical trauma. Determination of his cause of death was pending toxicology tests.

Police initially reported Greer's death was being investigated as a homicide but later clarified that the cause and manner of death had not been determined.