Police: Florida babysitter arrested after spinning child in dryer

By: Sarah Lawrence

LAKE COUNTY, FL. - A woman was arrested after she allegedly put a 4-year-old child she was babysitting into a dryer and turned it on.

WRBW reports Amber Chapman, 35, put the young boy in the dryer alongside some towels.

The child was later brought to a local hospital on Feb. 1 where he told adults that she had put him in the machine and he "went round and round." He also told his parents he was in "a lot of pain" afterward.

Medical staff noted the boy had bruises on his back, ears and face. 

Chapman was arrested April 8 and booked on a charge of aggravated child abuse. 

