Police: Driver of car that hit, killed man in front of Denham Springs restaurant not facing charges

By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police said Monday they are not pursuing charges for the driver of a car that hit and killed a man outside of a local Denham Springs restaurant.

Thomas Sapp, 53, of Bogalusa, died when a car hit him outside of Yellow Brick House on Nov. 22.

Denham Springs Police said that the driver stayed at the scene after the crash that killed 53-year-old Thomas Sapp in front of Yellow Brick House. No signs of impairment were detected, police added.

Sapp had walked into the restaurant, where he received a hot meal from the owners. Owners Chad Matrana and his wife Kimberly James had never seen the man before and said that they will be covering Sapp's funeral expenses.

Sapp's family said that he was in the care of a rehabilitation hospital in Baton Rouge and that they only found out about his death through a phone call from the Livingston Parish Coroner's office.

Matrana says said he plans to open a food cabinet called Thomas’ Pantry in honor of Sapp next year.

