67°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Driver lost control of his vehicle before fatally crashing on I-110 curve
BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-110 Christmas day left a teenager dead.
Baton Rouge police said Isaiah Garnett, 19, died from his injuries after he lost control of his vehicle while entering the curve on I-110 southbound near Governor's Mansion. It appears Garnett's Toyota slid along the top of a concrete retaining wall before the top of the vehicle hit a concrete support post.
Trending News
Police said the crash investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...