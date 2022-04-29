77°
Police: Driver fled after killing pedestrians on Lobdell Avenue overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed two people during a hit and run early Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Lobdell Avenue just north of Jefferson Highway. Both victims, identified as 21-year-old Srae Wagner and 19-year-old Kimberly Polson, died at the scene.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at (225) 389-7819.
