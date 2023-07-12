Police considering charges for mom after 'misunderstanding' led to panicked search for missing child

BATON ROUGE - A sprawling search for a missing girl went on for about an hour along Plank Road before law enforcement realized the child was actually in no danger Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police said the child, a 6-year-old, was reported missing around 1 p.m. outside a bank near the intersection of Plank Road and Hooper Road. Video showed a huge number of police officers and sheriff's deputies staging at the bank as a helicopter circled overhead.

Sources tell WBRZ the child was found safe before 2 p.m. and that the search was the result of a "misunderstanding." Police said Child Protective Services is now involved in the situation.

A BRPD spokesperson said they were considering criminal charges for the mother who reported the child missing, though no decision had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.