Police chief, DA look to feds to ease burden, end cycle of arrests

BATON ROUGE - Over the last few months, law enforcement has been busting up gang activity in the capital area.

One of the biggest investigation spanned two months, involved multiple agencies and resulted in the arrests of nearly 11 suspected members of the Vultures gang on drug and weapons charges.

"All of the people that have been involved and have been arrested are known to us. Many are out on bonds, not only in Baton Rouge, but New Orleans and Texas," said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Three suspected gang members in particular are repeat offenders. Broderick Butler, who was out on bond for attempted murder; Keyondre Young, who was arrested for gang related crimes and served time previously and Gervea Ferguson, who was already in jail, but was briefly out on bond for murder without an ankle monitor.

Moore has requested the U.S. Attorneys office take over prosecution.

"It just depends on whether it meets the federal definition that they're looking at, and I think a lot of these cases do because of the gun involvement, prior convictions, drug involvement."

Not only would getting the feds involved clear some of the DA's plate, but it could also help keep the suspects behind bars.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse says it's frustrating when his officers have to re-arrest some of the same criminals. BRPD worked with the sheriff's office to help apprehend some of the Vulture members.

"We just had the officer-involved shooting a couple weeks ago. That person has bonded out with a low bond, so if we can't hold those people in jail, where is the teeth behind us putting them in jail?" Morse said.

Though the name of that suspect has not been released, BRPD did tell us he had just been released from probation for armed robbery. Morse says the solution to the cycle of arrests involves several groups.

"We need other organization's help to put the pressure on. The DA's office is overworked. They need help to bring these cases quicker, to monitor the bonds. We need the judges to understand what we're going against, to pay attention to the criminal history of these people, to set higher bonds. We're working with the state attorney general's office to try and get some help from them...and help prosecute."

Morse points to how crime is being handled in New Orleans as an example.

"That's what we saw in New Orleans, which was very successful. Not only did they have Troop NOLA, but they had the attorney general's office come in and help prosecute some of their cases, which resulted in quicker turn around in prosecution and higher bonds being set by the judges."

Morse says they are in talks to bring something similar to the capital area soon.