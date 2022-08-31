93°
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood
BATON ROUGE - A dirt bike burst into flames after police pursued its rider through a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of N Acadian Thruway, where the rider reportedly fled from police. The pursuit ultimately ended on Fairfields Avenue, just off Plank Road, after witnesses said the bike wrecked and caught fire.
The rider was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. There were no updates to that person's condition Wednesday morning.
Police and firefighters were seen gathered around the scorched wreckage of the dirt bike shortly after the crash Tuesday.
It's still unclear what prompted the chase and what charges the rider might face.
