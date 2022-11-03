Latest Weather Blog
Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot on College Drive; troopers searching for suspect
BATON ROUGE - A wrecking crew towed a truck away following a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near College Drive and Corporate Boulevard.
Traffic cameras showed troopers pursuing a vehicle down I-12 to I-10, topping 90 miles per hour. The truck exited onto College Drive and pulled into the Wendy's parking lot where troopers established a perimeter.
According to State Police, the chase started when troopers tried to stop a speeding vehicle on I-12. The driver reportedly disregarded emergency lights and sirens, leading the chase to the Wendy's before parking their vehicle and fleeing on foot.
State Police and Baton Rouge police occupied the immediate area near Corporate Boulevard, through the Valley Park area to Acadian Thruway.
State Police say a suspect has not yet been arrested.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot on College Drive; troopers...
-
After meeting man on social media, woman raped at gunpoint in LSU...
-
College Drive police chase
-
Legislator tells WBRZ mayor's proposal, execution of Stormwater Utility Fee was 'outrageous'
-
DOTD: College Drive flyover could reduce accidents, congestion
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints