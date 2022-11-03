Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot along College Drive

BATON ROUGE - A wrecking crew towed a truck away following a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near College Drive and Corporate Boulevard.

Traffic cameras showed troopers pursuing a vehicle down I-12 to I-10, topping 90 miles per hour. The truck exited along College Drive and pulled into the Wendy's parking lot where Troopers established a perimeter.

State Police and Baton Rouge Police occupied the immediate area, near Corporate Boulevard, through the Valley Park area to Acadian Thruway.

It is unclear how the chase started and if a suspect was arrested.

This is a developing story.