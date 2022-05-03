87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police change missing rideshare driver case to homicide investigation

3 hours 14 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, May 03 2022 May 3, 2022 May 03, 2022 12:40 PM May 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Louisiana State Police have changed the missing person case involving the disappearance of 33-year-old Ella Goodie to a homicide investigation as of Tuesday morning. 

Both Goodie and her vehicle disappeared March 9. She was allegedly giving a ride to Brandon Francisco, who was arrested March 25 for being a person of interest in Goodie's case. Francisco was arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri. 

Goodie's vehicle was found in the same place on April 1, a week later. 

No further information has been made available.

"Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and other investigators have transitioned from a missing person's case to a homicide investigation," reports from Louisiana State Police said.

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding Ella Goodie and her case should contact LSP at 318-484-2194.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days