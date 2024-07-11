76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police attempting to locate family of man who died in June

4 hours 9 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, July 11 2024 Jul 11, 2024 July 11, 2024 5:09 PM July 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting the locate the family of a man who died in June.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Robert Louis Focht Jr. succumbed to his injuries after an accident on June 13, 2024. Attempts to locate his family have been unsuccessful as of Thursday, July 13.

Trending News

Anyone with information that can assist in locating family for Focht is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Unit at 225-389-7819.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days