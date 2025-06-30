76°
Police ask for help identifying TJ Maxx thieves

5:48 PM June 30, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday to identify two people they say stole from TJ Maxx.

A Facebook post from the department shows two people carrying allegedly stolen goods out of the store. 

ZPD asks anyone with information to contact the case officer at mattie.gibson@zacharypd.org or 225-654-1922.

Report a Typo

