Police ask for help identifying TJ Maxx thieves
ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday to identify two people they say stole from TJ Maxx.
A Facebook post from the department shows two people carrying allegedly stolen goods out of the store.
ZPD asks anyone with information to contact the case officer at mattie.gibson@zacharypd.org or 225-654-1922.
