Police arrest third suspect in connection with gang rape of 15-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Police say nearly two weeks after a fifteen-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped, three of her attackers have been captured.

According to an official report, the harrowing incident took place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after the teen ran away from a group home in Baker.

She told authorities she stopped at a gas station where she came across a light-skinned black man who only had one leg.

According to the girl, after asking the man if she could borrow his cell phone, he pretended to allow this before snatching the phone away, brandishing a weapon and ordering her to get into his vehicle.

The police report goes on to say the girl was taken to a home on Alexander Avenue, where she was forced to snort a drug that appeared to be cocaine, swallow a pill, and consume alcohol.

The fifteen-year-old told police she was gang-raped by her kidnapper, his girlfriend, and three other individuals while she was drugged.

The teenager said she was able to escape when her attackers momentarily left the room and she stumbled outside, hurrying to a neighbor's house where she asked for help.

At this point, police were summoned.

After meeting with authorities, the girl was able to identify 23-year-old Keyera Winston as the girlfriend of the man who kidnapped her from the gas station and as one of the women who raped her. She also identified 37-year-old Timothy Jones and 35-year-old Eric Ricks as two of her attackers.

Winston was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape on Monday, March 2.

She is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $450,000 bond.

Police learned that Jones is a registered sex-offender who lived at the Alexander Avenue home and he was arrested on Tuesday, March 3.

Jones, charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape, is being held on a $325,000 bond.

Ricks was, likewise, arrested for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping before being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $700,000 bond.