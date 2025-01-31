64°
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's

3 hours 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 7:34 AM January 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man allegedly connected to the shooting death of 22-year-old D'Shawn Brown, state representative C. Denise Marcelle's grandson

Melvin Robinson Jr., 33, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder in connection to the shooting. 

Police said it was unclear what led to the Jan. 20 shooting.

This is a developing story. 

