Police arrest man accused of $40,000 in damage after wire theft; causes outages at Kentwood city hall

KENTWOOD — A copper wire theft that likely would have only netted alleged thieves $100 at a scrap yard could cost the taxpayers of Kentwood upwards of $40,000 to repair, officials said.

Kentwood Police said they are investigating the Monday morning theft and have arrested 35-year-old Steven Nelson on theft and criminal damage to property charges. Nelson was arrested in nearby woods and police said another suspect is still wanted.

Kentwood City Hall's internet and telephones went out as a result of Kentwood and his unnamed alleged co-conspirator's theft of around 400 feet of cabling from nearby electric poles.

The town's government said Kentwood High School, Family Pharmacy and nearby homes and businesses were also affected, adding that AT&T is working on getting the lines working again.

"These two gentlemen do not realize the consequences of their actions this morning. They single handedly disabled the citizen’s ability to have quick access to emergency services," Kentwood Police Chief Michael Kazerooni said.

The town said repairs are being made and updates will be made on social media as they are available.