Police arrest Franklin man accused of attempted murder, other charges

2 hours 40 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2024 Dec 11, 2024 December 11, 2024 11:33 AM December 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police arrested a man accused of attempted murder and property damage.

Ahtajday Phillips, 23, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday.

Police said Phillips is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Police added that additional arrests are pending.

