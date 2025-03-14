Police arrest four people accused of stealing packages in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of package thefts across Baton Rouge.

Officers arrested Mikel Wenger, 21; Ladarius Williams, 23; Jaymi Holland, 23; and Devonta James, 22.

Police said that on March 11, they received an anonymous tip to investigate a home in the 3700 block of Lorraine Street where several cars were parked obstructing traffic.

When BRPD arrived, they found the cars and located the owners in a nearby home. Police continued their investigation and found multiple packages filled with stolen packages in a truck, as well as two pounds of marijuana and three guns.

Williams, Holland, and James were charged with felony theft and Wrenger was charged with possession of intent to distribute.