81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest 63-year-old murder suspect after killing off Highland Road

3 weeks 3 days 10 hours ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 11:00 PM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed June 17 at his home off Highland Road and officers arrested one person in connection with the killing Tuesday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jeffery Follins, 50, was found shot at his home at the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and E Garfield Street. Officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. and found Follins with multiple gunshot wounds.

Follins died at the scene.

Officers arrested 63-year-old Donald Stevenson on June 21 and he was booked for second-degree murder. 

Trending News

Police still have not released a motive for the murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days