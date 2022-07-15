Police arrest 63-year-old murder suspect after killing off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed June 17 at his home off Highland Road and officers arrested one person in connection with the killing Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jeffery Follins, 50, was found shot at his home at the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and E Garfield Street. Officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. and found Follins with multiple gunshot wounds.

Follins died at the scene.

Officers arrested 63-year-old Donald Stevenson on June 21 and he was booked for second-degree murder.

Police still have not released a motive for the murder.