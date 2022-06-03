86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: 6 arrests made in string of Garden District muggings

Friday, June 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have now arrested half-a-dozen suspects tied a recent crime spree targeting a usually quiet Baton Rouge neighborhood.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Friday that six suspects were caught since last week, when police said they had identified four suspects in the series of brazen attacks in the Garden District. 

"That cooperation with the community led to six arrests," Chief Paul said. "We arrested six individuals who were terrorizing that community."

Police previously said the suspects were tied to at least seven different attacks that unfolded over the span of about 10 days, including a violent mugging that was caught on video outside one victim's home. 

Police have not identified any of the suspects as of Friday, but several witnesses reported that armed teenagers were carrying out the attacks. 

