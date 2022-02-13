Police: 14-year-old allegedly shot and killed 11-year-old in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY - A 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old Saturday night.

The Morgan City Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2200 block of Maple Street in Morgan City.

Officers responding to the shooting found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound inside the home.

Police said they acted with life-saving measures, but the juvenile later died from his injuries.

Investigators discovered that leading up to the shooting, a group of juveniles inside the residence gained access to a gun.

The investigation concluded that a 14-year-old boy in the group took the weapon, loaded it, and fatally shot the 11-year-old.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into a juvenile facility on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality, according to police.

In a Sunday morning release, Morgan City police stated, "Chief Blair urges parents to survey their homes to determine that every step possible is taken to ensure that their homes are safe for their families and children. Nothing can be taken for granted."