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Pointe Coupee Water District No. 1 customers without water for several hours during water line repairs

1 hour 56 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 9:44 AM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Parish Water District No. 1 customers will be without water for several hours on Thursday as crews repair a water line. 

The water outage, which will affect Ventress Road from the railroad tracks to the levee and Dabadie and Riverbend subdivisions, will last until the early afternoon, officials said. 

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